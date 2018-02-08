Australian lawmakers debate banning sex with staff members

FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivers the keynote address at the 16th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-la Dialogue, or IISS, Asia Security Summit in Singapore. Australian lawmakers are debating introducing a U.S.-style ban on legislators having sex with staff after the deputy prime minister and a former staffer were revealed to be expectant parents. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution prohibiting members from engaging in sexual relationships with staff. On the same day, Australian newspapers said Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his former press adviser Vikki Campion are expecting a baby in April. Joseph Nair, File AP Photo