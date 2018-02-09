Stolen-weapons deal gone bad suspected in Reno killing

This Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 photo provided by the Washoe County Jail shows Michael Kizer in Reno, Nev. Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Kizer in Sparks Thursday and charged him with open murder in Tuesday's fatal shooting of 37-year-old Patrick McDaniel in an apartment parking lot east of the Peppermill hotel-casino. Washoe County Jail via AP)