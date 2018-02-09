First hotel in new Trump chain seeks Mississippi tax breaks

FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Suresh Chawla, left, of Chawla Hotels and Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels, are shown in New York, at a launch event for four new Trump hotels being built in Mississippi. Chawla Hotels, a Mississippi developer that has joined with the Trump Organization to open the first of possibly dozens of hotels in the U.S. president’s new mid-priced chain has applied for millions of dollars of state tax breaks. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo