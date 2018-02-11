Business

Average US gas price jumps 7 cents to $2.65 for regular

The Associated Press

February 11, 2018 07:49 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 7 cents nationally over the past three weeks to $2.65.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is due to higher crude oil costs.

The current gas price is 34 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.42 a gallon. The lowest was in Tucson, Arizona, at $2.26 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $3.04, up 5 cents from three weeks ago.

