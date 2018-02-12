3 Malaysians held in death of Indonesian maid

ALTERNATE CROP OF XKL801 - In this Feb. 10, 2018 photo, Indonesian house maid Adelina Lisao sits on the porch in Bukit Mertajam, near Penang, Malaysia. The Indonesian maid who allegedly suffered injuries on her body and was forced to sleep outside on a porch with a family's dog has died in Malaysia, prompting calls by activists and lawmakers for better laws to safeguard migrant workers. Por Cheng Han AP Photo