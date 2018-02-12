New York village faces fiscal woes

A New York village has been forced to borrow over a half-million-dollars to get it through the fiscal year that ends on June 1.
Ballston Spa Mayor John Romano, a Republican, tells the Times-Union that "a bunch of bills came due before revenues came in."
Democratic trustee Noah Shaw says the village should have been prepared for expenses like sewer and water-line repairs.
Shaw — who was newly elected last year — says he's concerned that the bank loan won't be enough if more expenses blindside the village.
Romano says that, among other things, state funding for roads is down.
He says the village has worked to reduce expenses and needs to do even more.
