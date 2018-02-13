Russian investigators study crashed plane's flight recorders

In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel works at the scene of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers

25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Emergency teams combed the snowy fields outside Moscow on Monday, searching for debris from a crashed Russian airliner and the remains of the 71 people aboard it who died.