In this photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, emergency personnel works at the scene of an AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers 25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Emergency teams combed the snowy fields outside Moscow on Monday, searching for debris from a crashed Russian airliner and the remains of the 71 people aboard it who died.

Business

Russian investigators study crashed plane's flight recorders

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 08:03 AM

MOSCOW

Russian investigators are studying information from the flight recorders of a Russian passenger plane that crashed near Moscow, killing all 71 people on board.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said Tuesday that its experts had managed to recover the data from both the plane's flight data and cockpit conversation recorders.

The An-148 regional jet operated by Saratov Airlines plummeted into a field minutes after taking off Sunday from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and exploded in a giant fireball.

Hundreds of emergency workers have been rummaging through knee-deep snow searching for remains of the victims and debris from the plane.

The crash has reignited questions about the twin-engine plane, which has a spotty safety record, with one previous crash and several other major incidents in which pilots have struggled to land safely.

