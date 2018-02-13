Business

Rochester Red Wings ink NY stadium lease deal

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 08:08 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

The Rochester Red Wings have signed a lease deal with Monroe County, New York, to keep the minor league baseball team at Frontier Field for at least another decade.

WHEC reports that the lease agreement comes after months of uncertainty over the future of the Red Wings in Rochester.

Under the deal, Monroe County will make continuous capital improvements to Frontier Field. Rochester Community Baseball will pay the county $100,000 a year in rent.

The Red Wings — an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins — will begin their 2018 season at Frontier Field on April 6 against Buffalo.

