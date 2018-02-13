McHugh, Garcia go to arbitration; Gausman settles

FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Collin McHugh became the second pitcher on the World Series Houston Astros to go to salary arbitration, asking for a raise from $3.85 million to $5 million. Houston argued for a $4.55 million salary in a hearing, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 before Mark Burstein, Jeanne Wood and Allen Ponak. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo