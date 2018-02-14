Man pleads guilty to charge he sprayed manure on fed's car

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Mark Johnson, right, stands next to public defender Rosie Chase, center, during his arraignment in North Hero, Vt., on charges he sprayed liquid manure on a marked U.S. Customs and Border Protection car on Aug. 3 in Alburgh, Vt., after confronting an agent about immigration enforcement. The Vermont man has pleaded guilty to charges that he sprayed liquid cow manure on a U.S. Customs and Border Protection car after confronting an agent about why he wasn't doing more to arrest people in the country illegally. The Islander via AP, Pool, File Tonya Poutry