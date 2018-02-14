This undated photo released by Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Blake Cozzens. Cozzens, a southern Utah Republican party official, has been arrested in a prostitution sting a week after a politician from a neighboring city stepped down amid allegations that he met a prostitute in a taxpayer-funded hotel room.
This undated photo released by Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Blake Cozzens. Cozzens, a southern Utah Republican party official, has been arrested in a prostitution sting a week after a politician from a neighboring city stepped down amid allegations that he met a prostitute in a taxpayer-funded hotel room. Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated photo released by Washington County Sheriff's Office shows Blake Cozzens. Cozzens, a southern Utah Republican party official, has been arrested in a prostitution sting a week after a politician from a neighboring city stepped down amid allegations that he met a prostitute in a taxpayer-funded hotel room. Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Business

Southern Utah GOP official arrested in prostitution sting

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 07:39 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah

A southern Utah Republican party official has been arrested in a prostitution sting a week after a politician from a neighboring city stepped down amid allegations that he met a prostitute in a taxpayer-funded hotel room.

The Spectrum newspaper reports Iron County Republican Party treasurer Blake Cozzens was arrested Tuesday after paying $100 for sex acts he discussed in text messages with a confidential informant.

The 28-year-old Cozzens was one of five people arrested in the sting by St. George Police, who posted ads posing as a female prostitute.

A publicly listed phone number for Cozzens went unanswered, and an email message from The Associated Press wasn't immediately returned. He is also the son of a Cedar City councilman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The arrest comes after the resignation of Utah Rep. Jon Stanard of St. George.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

View More Video