Business

Aggregate January revenue at Detroit's casinos $111 million

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 07:39 PM

DETROIT

Revenue at Detroit's three casinos in January was 4 percent below December's amount.

Michigan's Gaming Control Board says last month's aggregate revenue by the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity and Greektown casinos was just over $111 million.

MGM Grand Detroit took in about $47 million in January. MotorCity had $38 million, while Greektown's revenue was about $25 million.

The Gaming Control Board says last month's revenue at MotorCity and Greektown casinos dipped from January 2017 levels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The city of Detroit received just over $13 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments last month from the casinos. The state received $9 million in January gambling taxes from the casinos.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

View More Video