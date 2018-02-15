The Latest: Trump says shooting suspect gave many signs

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:59 New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus Pause 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:30 Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week. 2:19 Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need 1:51 Giant dinosaur returns to original Columbus home 0:48 Columbus restaurant closes for good after 55 years in same location 0:55 SunTrust brings pop-up entertainment experience to Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

