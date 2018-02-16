AP Interview: Putin foe Khodorkovsky doesn't want presidency

In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, exiled former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky poses for a portrait for the Associated Press during an interview in London. Russian oligarch-turned-dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky says he’s not interested in replacing Vladimir Putin as president. Khodorkovsky told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that he might line up behind TV star Ksenia Sobchak in next month’s presidential election _ or he might just cast a spoiled ballot. Alastair Grant AP Photo