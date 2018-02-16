Houston firm sues ex Venezuelan oil czar Ramirez over bribes

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2014 file photo, Venezuela's then Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez gives a press conference backdropped by an image of independence hero Simon Bolivar, in Caracas, Venezuela. Ramirez, Venezuela’s former oil czar, is being sued by a Houston company that alleges he was behind alleged demands for at least $10 million in bribes to sign off on deals to sell its energy assets in the country. The lawsuit was filed Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo