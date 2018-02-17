US Navy says China's military buildup won't stop patrols

U.S. military aircraft sit on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier anchors off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call along with guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Lt. Cmdr. Tim Hawkins told The Associated Press that American forces will continue to patrol the South China Sea wherever international law allows when asked if China's newly built islands could restrain them in the disputed waters. Bullit Marquez AP Photo