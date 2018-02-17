Private officer beaten unconscious at transportation center

Authorities say a private security guard patrolling a public transportation hub was beaten unconscious by a man he had ordered to leave the property.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 50-year-old G4S Company employee Jeffery Outen suffered a broken nose, head injuries and needed stitches in the 6 p.m. Friday attack, but is expected to recover.
Police say 49-year-old Reginald Alexander let the Charlotte Transportation Center once when asked by Outen, but then returned and refused to leave.
Police said in a statement that Alexander punched Outen in the head several times and the officer was knocked out when he hit his head on the sidewalk.
Alexander is charged with assaulting inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer. Jail records did not indicate if he had an attorney.
