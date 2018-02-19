Case against activists threatens Kuwait's political openness

In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, opposition activist and former lawmaker Bader al-Dahoum speaks during a protest near Kuwait's parliament in Kuwait City, Kuwait. A pending court case in Kuwait against dozens of politicians, activists and others stemming from the country’s 2011 Arab Spring protests represents a rare crackdown on dissent in what is relatively the most politically open country among the Gulf Arab states. The posters displayed show some of those detained with the hashtag in Arabic reading, "With Heads Held High." Jon Gambrell AP Photo