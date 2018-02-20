Some fear California drought cuts could erase water rights

FILE - This Sept. 3, 2015, file photo shows a dried-out lawn at Los Angeles City Hall, with a sign explaining that irrigation has been shut off due to the ongoing drought. California water managers will vote Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, whether to reinstate some water restrictions and conservation campaigns and make them permanent, as a year with no almost no rain plunges Southern California back into drought and sends water use there climbing to levels above those of the state's historic 2013-2017 drought. Nick Ut, File AP Photo