FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, a man rides his bike past the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International reports financial results Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. John Locher, File AP Photo

MGM misses 4Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 08:31 AM

LAS VEGAS

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 billion.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a profit of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

MGM shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30 percent in the last 12 months.

