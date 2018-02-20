MGM misses 4Q profit forecasts

MGM Resorts International on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 billion.
The Las Vegas-based company said it had a profit of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.
MGM shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30 percent in the last 12 months.
