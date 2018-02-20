Columbus chef was at odds with landlord before his lease was terminated

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:59 New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus Pause 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:30 Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week. 2:19 Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need 1:51 Giant dinosaur returns to original Columbus home 0:48 Columbus restaurant closes for good after 55 years in same location 0:55 SunTrust brings pop-up entertainment experience to Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The management and catering services at RiverMill Event Center in Bibb City recently changed hands. Columbus-based Valley Hospitality Services through It’s Your Day Catering has assumed management and food service responsibilities. Since taking over Feb. 1, they've been busy getting the facility ready. We dropped by earlier this week as workers were busy finishing renovations and preparing for weekend events. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

