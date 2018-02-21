APNewsBreak: Iowa congressman failed to disclose new company

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that he founded, using an official photo on its website, and having an aide appear in a false testimonial for its services, a review by The Associated Press shows. Blum, a Republican facing a competitive race for re-election, is one of two directors of the Tin Moon Corporation, a digital marketing company incorporated in 2016 as Blum was in his first term, a business filing shows. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo