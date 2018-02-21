Business

3 decades later, charge filed in Richland contractor's death

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 08:21 PM

PASCO, Wash.

Investigators say they have solved the killing of a Richland construction contractor more than three decades ago.

The Tri-City Herald reports that Franklin County prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge Wednesday against 54-year-old Theodore Milam, who's already in the Spokane County Jail for several violent crimes dating to 1999.

Investigators say DNA evidence linked Milam to the death of 40-year-old Robert J. McDonald in February 1986. McDonald was found partially clothed, bound and floating face-down in the Pasco Boat Basin along the Columbia River; he had been bludgeoned, and the cause of death was listed as drowning.

It is not yet known when Milam will make an appearance in a Franklin County Superior Court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

View More Video