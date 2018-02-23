Hearing set for man accused in crash at Planned Parenthood

A Massachusetts man accused of deliberately crashing a stolen bakery delivery truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey is due in court for a detention hearing.
Marckles Alcius faces numerous charges in the Feb. 14 attack in East Orange, including aggravated assault and attempting to cause widespread injury or damage. He's scheduled to appear Friday.
Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive or said how he got the truck.
The 31-year-old Alcius' last known address was in Lowell. He has pleaded not guilty.
The crash caused extensive damage to the clinic's waiting room, and officials say the facility will remain closed for several weeks while repairs are made.
A clinic staff member and two patients — including a pregnant woman — suffered minor injuries. Alcius wasn't hurt.
