Jaguars sign QB Blake Bortles to 3-year, $54M contract

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles scrambles against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. A person with knowledge of negotiations says the Jaguars are finalizing an extension that will keep Bortles under contract through 2020. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday, Feb. 24, on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been completed. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo