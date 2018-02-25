NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, Dana Loesch, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference

CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. She is poised, photogenic and articulate _ the new public face of an organization that long has been associated with older white men. Yet Loesch is not softening the message of an organization that has morphed from a hunting and Second Amendment rights advocacy group into an active voice in the nation’s culture wars, with positions on everything from immigration to socialism.