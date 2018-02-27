High court: Held immigrants can't get periodic bond hearings

In this Oct. 10, 2017 photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Supreme Court says immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to a bond hearing after six months in detention and then every six months if they continue to be held. The justices on Tuesday overturned a decision of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said the immigrants were entitled to hearings. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo