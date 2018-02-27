'It's not a rich man's dive.' Seafood joint to open next to gas station and Pepper's

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:54 Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant Pause 0:59 New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:30 Synovus honors first responders during "Honoring our Heroes" week. 2:19 Crane operator's job comes with high stress but an unbeatable view 1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need 1:51 Giant dinosaur returns to original Columbus home 0:48 Columbus restaurant closes for good after 55 years in same location Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Loren Smith is bringing a lifetime of restaurant experience and star dishes from his former restaurants in Panama City Beach, Florida to his new seafood restaurant in Columbus, called the Bluewater Grill. Here's a quick look at the restaurant and a few of his star dishes. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Loren Smith is bringing a lifetime of restaurant experience and star dishes from his former restaurants in Panama City Beach, Florida to his new seafood restaurant in Columbus, called the Bluewater Grill. Here's a quick look at the restaurant and a few of his star dishes. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer