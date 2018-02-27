Business

Utah could require media to take anti-harassment training

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 11:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah lawmakers want to require journalists working at the state Capitol to undergo annual training on sexual harassment and other forms of unlawful harassment.

The Utah House of Representatives voted unanimously Tuesday night to require reporters to complete an online anti-harassment training each year in order to get credentials at the state Capitol.

The measure also says that the Legislature can revoke a reporter's press credentials or take other "remedial action" if the reporter violates the harassment policy.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Peterson says there haven't been any reports of problems with media but it's a step the state needs to take to protect the Legislature from any potential lawsuit.

Peterson pushed for the change and is also running a separate bill to require lobbyists to undergo similar training.

The measure now awaits a vote in the Utah Senate.

