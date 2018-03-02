Republican US senator promotes tax-cut impacts at company

Ohio's Republican U.S. senator will hear how a payments-processing giant is benefiting from the GOP tax cuts.
Rob Portman will tour Worldpay Inc. in Cincinnati, where company leaders Friday will describe giving bonuses and improving employee benefits.
He's been visiting different kinds of companies around the state to hear what they're doing with reduced taxes. President Donald Trump came last month to a suburban Cincinnati cylinder manufacturer that said employees were getting $1,000 bonuses.
Worldpay was formed recently through Cincinnati-based Vantiv's acquisition of British rival WorldPay.
Republicans in the swing state likely will tout the tax overhaul during midterm elections, including efforts to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Portman was re-elected in 2014.
Democrats say the tax cuts benefit mainly the wealthy and are worsening the federal deficit.
