With Toys R Us on brink of closure, here’s what could fill that and other empty retail spaces in Columbus

The Toys R Us store, shown here Thursday, has been located on Whittlesey Boulevard at Columbus Park Crossing since the shopping center’s opening in 2002. It moved there at the time from Macon Road. The Wall Street Journal and other national media are reporting that Wayne, N.J.-based Toys R Us is on the brink of closing all of its stores and liquidating them. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com