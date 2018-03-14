Reports: Toys R Us closing or selling all stores, liquidation looms

It has had a decades-long run in Columbus, but national media reports Wednesday evening indicated that Toys R Us has made the ultimate decision to close or sell all 800 of its remaining flagship and Babies R Us stores in the U.S.
That would include the Toys R Us store at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd. at Columbus Park Crossing, which has operated in the market more than three decades. It has done business at that address since 2002. That’s the year it relocated from 3150 Macon Road, where it had operated at least since the mid-1980s.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday evening that employees of Wayne, N.J.-based Toys R Us had been informed of the mass closure and subsequent liquidation of goods in the coming weeks. However, an employee at the Columbus Park Crossing store, asked if the local workers had received the news, simply replied, “no.”
Still, the New York Times and Washington Post also reported that their sources were confirming Toys R Us, which filed for bankruptcy six months ago, is pulling the plug on its large toy, apparel and baby goods chain, with liquidation sales taking months to complete.
As the news was unfolding Wednesday, online links to the company’s bankruptcy restructuring page were not working.
Toys R Us is already selling off merchandise at nearly 200 of its stores that it targeted for closure, a move it announced in January as part of its restructuring. As for the Columbus Park Crossing location, a Morningstar credit rating agency report last fall mentioned the Columbus store as among a handful in nine states that were facing the expiration of their leases in early 2018. Retailers that are eliminating locations often wait until leases expire to avoid financial penalties for breaking a contract early.
For Columbus Park Crossing, the loss of Toys R Us would be the third major retailer to succumb financially along Whittlesey Boulevard, with Sears shutting its department store doors nearly a year ago as part of a round of closures by its struggling parent company. Indianpolis-based electronics hhgregg also closed last May after its bankruptcy quickly turned to the total liquidation of the company. Sears also eliminated all of the Kmart locations in the Columbus-Phenix City market a year ago.
