Restaurants, bank and urgent care are among possibilities for local development

The fast-growing Ladonia area of Phenix City, along the heavily trafficked U.S. Hwy. 80 corridor, is poised for a commercial development that will bring a number of businesses to include more eating establishments.
Phenix City Council recently annexed 14 acres of land into the city, a move that will allow the Alabama community to assist with infrastructure, including offering water and sewer services. Girard Partners is the company doing the development.
The property that is being targeted for the new commercial offerings is adjacent to the Walmart Neighborhood Market and directly across the roadway from 13th Street Bar-B-Q of Ladonia, which uses the slogan, “Home of the Original Porkchop Sandwich.”
Steve Smith, deputy city manager of Phenix City and its utilities director, said the developers have four outparcel lots fronting U.S. Hwy. 80. A traffic signal is already in place at the highway’s intersection with Woodland Drive.
“I think one of (the outparcels) is going to be a car wash and the other three will be fast food restaurants,” he said. “They’ve got a bank that’s going to go in behind them. They’re working with a pizza place and an emergency medical facility. So it’s a pretty good size development.”
Smith said Taco Bell is one of the prospects for the site that has called him. But he understands that several other restaurant possibilities are in the mix on the land that is about 3 miles west of the U.S. 80’s intersection with U.S. Hwy. 280.
“They’ve already submitted their engineering plans to get the infrastructure in, the road and the water and sewer and gas and electric, all of those plans have already been submitted to our engineering department,” Smith said. “We were working congruently with them to get the annexation and engineering done all at the same time.”
The project comes with the Ladonia area having become a burgeoning residential community through the years in which retail, restaurants and other commercial businesses have followed and multiplied. New entrants have included supermarkets, fast-food chain eateries, local restaurants, auto shops, hardware outlets and fitness centers.
Girard Partners could not be reached for comment on its plans, which have included legal wrangling between Phenix City and Russell County. That includes the latter suing earlier this year over its opposition to the annexation of the land in the current project and other previously annexed areas, saying that Phenix City is benefiting from fee revenue that it should not be. With the annexation, Phenix City has zoned the area C-4, or a highway commercial district.
“We’ve done our due diligence. I will tell you that everything that has been done has been properly. There’s nothing that the city hasn’t done that hasn’t been forthright,” Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said of the annexation of the 14 acres into the city for the development. “The property paperwork has been signed from both entities (Phenix City and Girard Partners). So with that said, everything is on go.”
The most recent traffic count from the Alabama Department of Transportation shows about 30,000 vehicles traveling daily on U.S. Hwy. 80 just west of its major intersection with U.S. 280. The count is at about 24,000 vehicles at the site where the new development will be located next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market. It is dips to about 19,400 vehicles near the area where a Winn-Dixie supermarket is located, then drops off farther west as the number of homes and businesses decline.
