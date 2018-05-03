Sprint's rough week

FILE - In this Monday, April 30, 2018, file photo, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Sprint, in the midst of an attempted $26.5 billion merger with T-Mobile, is shuffling some of its top executives. CEO Marcelo Claure will become executive chairman of the wireless carrier, with Chief Financial Officer Michel Combes succeeding Claure in the top post. Richard Drew, File AP Photo