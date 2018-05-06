Hurricane Harvey recovery continues for coastal Port Aransas

The house came down with a cacophony that's now familiar in this coastal town — the beleaguered moans of excavators mid-demolition, clumsy jaws snapping through what's left of roofs and walls.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports it's round two of Hurricane Harvey's ruin.
Clouds of dust burst from the cracking walls as Tom Gomez, arm around his wife, stood at the curb and watched their home's collapse. With a cellphone, she recorded its fall.
One or two passersby stopped briefly, just long enough to register the newest razing in town.
It's become common in the months since the storm hit Aug. 25, especially in one of Port Aransas' oldest neighborhoods — appropriately dubbed Old Town — where local historians say residents have lived for generations.
There, homes and businesses wildly vary in age, values and style. They span from mobile homes and contemporary frames to bungalows and cottages. Some are seemingly improvised with additions throughout the years — distinguished as much by personality as place in motley shapes, sizes and facades.
It's a clear contrast to the street panoramas of neighborhoods on the southern end of town, where houses tend to be larger, more uniform — and almost without exception, more expensive.
Gomez plans to rebuild on his E. Oakes Avenue lot, replacing his home — before demolition, an adjoined pair of older cottages — with a house that will fit in as much as possible with the surrounding neighborhood. But, he added, it's an ambition that's "a little hard to do when not much is standing."
"Once this area of town starts to redevelop, it's going to be a lot different," he said over the grinding of the excavator, insulation catching against the rims of his glasses.
"I think more businesses are going to pop up. It will be more of a destination."
While Gomez plans to stay — the home was fully insured — there's uncertainty of how many others will do the same.
Newly heaped nests of plywood, nails and shingles are routinely hauled away from empty lots. Some — though not many — have "for sale" signs tacked into their sandy soils. Others offer no clues to their future.
It's a burgeoning landscape that's setting the stage for the most vast, rapid change in the Gulf Coast city in nearly 100 years.
It's often said fondly that Port Aransas is the place where misfits fit in.
And that it's the kind of place where you can spot a millionaire and boat hand sitting side by side at the bar, recalling their best "big fish" stories — and being completely unable to tell the difference between the two.
It's the Texas Riviera, where the seas aren't blue and the sand isn't white, but it's always the island and always fiercely loved.
But consensus on what Port Aransas is beyond that, and what it should be, is elusive.
Like many communities with a tourism economy, there's a struggle to find balance between a livelihood dependent on visitors and a town in which to live.
The push-pull over development, housing, cost of living and tradition isn't new. But after Harvey, those talks have taken on a more pronounced and urgent tone.
In that, there is consensus: If there were ever a time to choose a path, this would be it.
It's not known at this point how many buildings have come down, although city officials estimated that between 100 to 125 houses have been demolished, with another 25 to 50 anticipated.
The bones of some structures were weakened with age, others built to now-obsolete building codes that simply couldn't withstand Hurricane Harvey's furious wind and waters. Some could be salvageable but impractical to repair. Some are likely casualties of insurance shortfalls.
The cost of building to the most current standards may be a significant dividing line. Depending on how the original structure was built, it may cost thousands of dollars more to bring it up to required codes.
While city officials are sympathetic to financial hardship, not enforcing those regulations could lead to the entire city's disqualification from the National Flood Insurance Program, said planning and development director Rick Adams.
This is exactly why the rules exist as they do — (it's) to get those properties and those buildings higher up," he said. "People don't want to necessarily hear that when it's going to become problematic to do it. but common sense tells you this is your bite at the apple to hopefully keep this from happening as badly as it did again."
Those who lived in older homes most impacted by the storm were primarily service workers and middle-class professionals like teachers, local officials said.
That population had already been dwindling for many years amid higher insurance premiums, increasing property taxes, and fewer and more expensive housing options.
Housing that is considered affordable — what experts define as 30 percent or less of monthly household income — has seen a substantial shift.
Within about seven years, Port Aransas homeowners living in housing considered affordable dropped from about 79 percent to 68 percent, according to the most recent census data. Similarly, renters who were living in affordable housing fell from 37 percent to 23 percent.
Assessed property values fell by $300 million after the storm, but had previously been on an upswing.
While the number of single-family residences rose by about 6 percent between 2015 and pre-Harvey 2017, appraisals far outpaced construction with total market values skyrocketing by about 25 percent, according to Nueces County records.
Some residents have blamed a proliferation of short-term rentals catering to tourists as playing a role in those expenses, gentrifying neighborhoods.
Affixed to the wall behind Mayor Charles Bujan's desk is a large-scaled zoning map, its sections splashed in pinks, greens, blues and yellows.
The map shows what Bujan described as a "mishmash" of short-term, long-term and commercial business properties. No district zoned strictly as residential, he said.
Bujan's opinion of what he deemed a housing crisis: an unintended consequence of good business in a market-driven tourist town.
There's a greater return on investment in short-term rentals, he said.
"I hope it continues... because it's part of our growth process," Bujan said. "But what we've left out of that picture is our residential properties. Those have been left out and kind of whittled down to nothing."
After years of residents migrating from the city, Harvey could pose critical danger to school enrollment, he said.
The school system's success is what will determine the city's success in recovery, Bujan added. Disasters in some other cities saw unfortunate fates as they became "just a town of visitors with no residents."
Before the hurricane, city officials tried to relieve housing pressure by offering concessions to developers who could build anywhere in town, so long as they agreed to restrict new properties to residential or long-term rental uses. The ordinance has led to new development for residents, but still faces challenges by the availability and expense of the land itself.
It won't be enough to solve the problem, Bujan said — the city needs a community site for workers, teachers, University of Texas Marine Science Institute scientists and families with children.
They're in talks with consultants who are interested in constructing an apartment complex. Although not finalized, Bujan said 200 units are proposed.
There's fear among some that the hurricane's aftermath will mean edging closer to becoming "the next Key West" — breaking away from the quirky and charming, the largely homegrown businesses and an independent disposition.
But refusing new opportunity can be short-sighted, others say.
In neighborhoods where a scatter of dwellings were questionably inhabitable before the storm, there can be new investment. And with visitors the city's largest employer, it could offer a chance to strengthen the economy.
Last fiscal year, hotel and motel taxes alone generated $4.9 million.
Tourism is what the city is built on, said Bruce Clark, a city councilman and owner of several souvenir shops.
"I don't know how many sleepy fishing villages that have five million visitors a year, or a Sandfest that brings 50,000 people to it in a weekend," he said.
The city's economic model was itself borne out of a pair of storms, said museum director Rick Pratt. Before the 1916 and 1919 hurricanes, Port Aransas was sustained by its seaport.
The town had to be reinvented following the loss of the port, he said — emerging as a successful tourist hub in the 1920s, shunning Prohibition and promising good times.
After Harvey, it's important that the community discuss Port Aransas' character and to protect and embrace its historical features, Pratt said.
"There's a feeling this might be the last chance to do this properly," said Pratt, who serves on a committee focused on Old Town.
Designated by the City Council several years ago as a historic district, there's been a push by the committee and some residents to promote a more distinct atmosphere in Old Town. In part, the group is encouraging new construction having a more traditional look and centering new housing development around fulltime residents — avoiding big-box stores and additional short-term rentals.
The committee's initially proposed ordinances related to those initiatives have seen some criticism. Questions revolve around the rights of property owners, possible hindrance to businesses and concerns that restrictions would erode Port Aransas' trademark: individualism.
The proposal is under revision, with a town hall meeting planned for more community input.
Thaxton Kypke, a 25-year resident and developer, liked some of the concepts that were presented — everyone wants Old Town to have a neat look, he said — but he had concerns, including how the original recommendations would have affected personal property rights.
Generally, it may be a little too much, a little too soon in the midst of recovery, Kypke said.
"I understand 100 percent why the timing is right now because in a sense, we have a clean palette... but my priority would be let's clean up," he said. "Let's get our house back in order. Because it's got a long way to go."
The city will be different — that's unavoidable — but rebuilt to better take on the next storm, residents and city leaders have said.
Clark, Bujan, Kypke and Pratt — along with several others — have described the goal as finding a middle-ground to "save a feeling" in Old Town.
For the time being, where that balance lies and how it would be carried out isn't yet defined.
Port Aransas has long been a spot where visitors have come for a good time and that must be taken into account, Pratt said.
"We've got to preserve that part of the atmosphere. that's one very big need that we have," he said. "The other is we have to have enough people who live here and call it home to give it direction. We don't want it to become entirely just a motel on the highway."
