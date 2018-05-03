Venezuela takes charge of big bank, arrests 11 executives

FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's Ombudsman Tarek William Saab speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela. Authorities in Venezuela said Thursday, May 3, 2018, they’ve arrested 11 executives at the country’s largest private bank in an ongoing criminal takedown. Saab said the executives at Banesco are suspected of irregularities devaluing Venezuela’s currency. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo