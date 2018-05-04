School voucher bill still alive, for now

A bill that would put state education money toward private school tuition or home schooling in New Hampshire has been revived by the state Senate, after the House voted to set it aside for more study.
The Concord Monitor reports senators opted to tack the original version of the bill Thursday night onto an unrelated House bill about establishing a committee to study teacher preparation programs and charter school facilities.
Earlier Thursday, the House had followed a committee recommendation and voted for further study for the bill, which would provide parents with the state's basic per-pupil grant of roughly $3,000 to be used for private school tuition or home schooling.
The bill now goes back to the House.
