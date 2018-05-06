Michigan power outages remain 2 days after high winds

Michigan utility companies say at least 75,000 homes and businesses started a second day without electricity following high winds that toppled trees and power lines and led to two deaths.
Detroit-based DTE Energy said early Sunday it had restored power to more than 225,000 of the some 300,000 customers who experienced outages from Friday's winds that reached 70 mph. Jackson-based Consumers Energy says it had fewer than 5,000 outages remaining Sunday from among its 90,000 affected customers.
DTE Energy says out-of-state crews are among the some 1,300 people it has working Sunday to restore power. The utility says it expects to have about 90 percent of Friday's outages repaired by Sunday night.
Comments