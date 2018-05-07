Tech and energy companies help lift US stocks in early trade

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes higher in early trading as the price of crude oil climb. Exxon Mobil added 1.2 percent early Monday, May 7, and Schlumberger rose 1.2 percent. Richard Drew, File AP Photo