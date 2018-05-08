$20M in state grants available for airport safety upgrades

Airports across New York state can apply for some of the $20 million in new state funding being made available for safety improvement projects.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the funding through June 29. The Democrat says airport improvements help boost regional tourism efforts and boost business expansion.
The Aviation Capital Grant Program is open to public use airports. Previous funding from the program has included grants ranging from nearly $36 million to $40 million awarded to airports in Elmira, Rochester, Plattsburgh and Syracuse.
The grants in addition to the $200 million available through the state's Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization competition.
