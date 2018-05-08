Iraqi vote offers chance to chart post-IS future

In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 photo, supporters cheer Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi as he speaks during a parliamentary campaign rally in Baghdad, Iraq. Voters head to the polls next weekend for the first time since the government declared victory against the Islamic State group, in elections that could tilt the balance of power between the United States and Iran. The atrocities committed by IS against fellow Sunnis, and the national campaign against the extremist group, seem to have eased the sectarian tensions that marked past votes. Hadi Mizban AP Photo