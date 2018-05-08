ACLU opposes new ad regulations at Rhode Island airports

The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union says a proposed rule to ban political or controversial advertising at T.F. Green Airport may violate the First Amendment.
The organization said Monday it is strongly opposed to the Rhode Island Airport Corp.'s proposed regulations, which would apply to all airports in the state. The ACLU says the new rules would expand the quasi-public agency's ability to ban advertising with political positions and religious symbols, among other subjects.
The rule would allow the agency to bar anything it does not deem "family advertising," which the agency says is content suitable and appropriate for family audiences.
ACLU-RI Executive Director Steven Brown says he appreciates the airport's interest in family-friendly advertising but a free speech-friendly policy would be even better.
