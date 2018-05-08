Lawmakers vote to beef up oversight of psychiatric hospital

Connecticut lawmakers have voted to beef up oversight of the state's only maximum-security psychiatric hospital following allegations of abuse by staff members.
The House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill Tuesday. The bill previously cleared the Senate. It now moves to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who recently used his executive powers to change the structure of the Middletown facility, making it a stand-alone entity known as Whiting Forensic Hospital.
This legislation puts some of Malloy's changes in statute. It also requires mandatory reporting of suspected patient abuse at certain state behavioral health facilities and requires an on-site inspection and records review at Whiting by Jan. 1.
Ten staff members have been criminally charged and more than three dozen have been suspended in connection with alleged abuse involving one patient.
