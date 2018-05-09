Vermont chocolate company plans move to new headquarters

A Vermont chocolate company says it is moving to a new facility in Colchester for more space and efficiency.
Vermont Nut Free Chocolates has been based in Grand Isle since it was founded in 1998. The Burlington Free Press reports President Mark Elvidge said Friday that the company plans to be in the new facility by Sept. 1.
Elvidge says Vermont Nut Free Chocolates has outgrown its facility in Grand Isle — where it occupies 7,500 square feet on two floors.
Elvidge notes the new facility is 17,500 square feet and is all one level.
Elvidge and his wife Gail started the business after their 1-year-old son had an allergic reaction to peanuts, saying they couldn't find a peanut-free chocolate company.
