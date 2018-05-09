Summer deal 2018: KidsPack movie ticket, popcorn, fruit snack and a drink for $4

The AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theater in Columbus, as well as the Peachtree Classic 8 theater, will be participating in the 2018 summer KidsPack deal being offered by AMC. Of note, the Ritz 13 was not part of the offer last year. Aside from the Ritz 13 theater, the Whittlesey Road property is home to Hollywood Connection, an entertainment complex that includes roller skating, miniature golf, laser tag, and arcade and a diner. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com