Summer deal 2018: KidsPack movie ticket, popcorn, fruit snack and a drink for $4

It’s a deal that many parents may find too good to pass up this summer — a ticket to an animated movie, fresh popcorn, a FrootiTooti fruit snack and a soft drink for a mere $4, plus tax.
It’s called AMC Classic Summer Movie Camp and the offer is an AMC KidsPack that will be available to children in the Columbus area each Wednesday at 10 a.m. starting June 6 and running until Aug. 1. It will not be offered on July 4, however. The company said a portion of proceeds from the offer goes to its AMC Cares charity.
Locally, the movie camp is being offered at AMC Classic Ritz 13 on Whittlesey Road and AMC Classic Peachtree 8, which is adjacent to Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway. It also is available at AMC Classic Auburn 14 on East University Drive. Tickets will be available soon at the box office only, AMC said, with there no age limit. All guests who attend the AMC Classic Summer Movie Camp can purchase the KidsPack.
The summer camp lineup includes eight movies — “The Boss Baby” on June 6, “Paddington 2” on June 13, “The LEGO Batman Movie” on June 20, “Ferdinand” on June 27, “Trolls” on July 11, “Despicable Me 3” on July 18, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” on July 25, and “the Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature” on Aug. 1.
To those on the fence about the deal, four bucks isn’t much to entertain a youngster for a couple of hours in a nice, cool theater during a hot summer. Some parents might even consider it a bargain. And, in Columbus, mom and dad or a grandparent might consider extending the movie fun with a visit to the Hollywood Connection entertainment center at the Ritz 13 on Whittlesey Road. The complex includes roller skating, miniature golf, laser tag, an arcade and a diner.
(Click here for participating AMC Summer Movie Camp theaters in the U.S.)
