Firehouse Subs awards grants of more than $81,000 to area first responders

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $81,000 worth of life-saving equipment to three area departments Thursday. Phenix City Fire Rescue, the Tazewell VFD, and Talbot County EMA/Fire/E911 received the grants. Here's the 411.
Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.

New look coming with new hotel in downtown Columbus

Jack Pezold, president of Pezold Management, says the new Hampton Inn his company will build at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street in downtown Columbus will have 88 hotel rooms, an indoor pool, and feature Hampton's newest exterior design.