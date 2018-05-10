Tennessee GOP gov hopefuls mixed feelings on Trump tariffs

President Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on foreign aluminum and steel was a big topic at a forum of candidates for governor. Most said they are concerned a trade war could harm Tennessee's farm exports.
But most of the Republicans on stage Thursday night also took time to praise Trump's negotiating skills.
Beth Harwell said she trusts Trump has a long-term plan.
Bill Lee said he thinks Trump is using tariffs for leverage, even if it troubles farmers.
Randy Boyd says Trump must decide what's best for the country, but he would tell the president a trade war hurts Tennessee.
Democrats Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh also expressed concerns.
The only candidate who sees only positives in the trade strategy was Trump loyalist Diane Black.
