Canada divided over oil pipeline from tar sands to Pacific

This May 3, 2018 photo shows the Kirkeholmen oil tanker anchored outside the Kinder Morgan Inc. Westridge oil terminal in Vancouver, Canada, at the end of the Trans Mountain pipeline that begins in northern Alberta. A project to expand the pipeline would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline to ship oil across the snow-capped peaks of the Canadian Rockies and to the Pacific Ocean, resulting in a seven-fold increase in the number of tankers in an environmentally sensitive area dependent on tourism and fishing. Jeremy Hainsworth AP Photo