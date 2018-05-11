Gift of historical photos from Kinetic Credit Union to school district preserves local history

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kinetic Credit Union presented Thursday artwork featuring historical photographs of local schools to the Muscogee County School District's Committee. It features pictures from the late-1800s to the mid-1960s.
Mike Haskey
