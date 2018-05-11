North Dakota lawmakers to hire research director from within

The North Dakota Legislature will search from within its own research arm for a new director of the agency.
The bipartisan Legislative Management Committee voted unanimously Friday to accept applications from Legislative Council staff through June 1.
Its incumbent director, Jim Smith, is retiring in August after 39 years with the agency.
The nonpartisan research arm's 36-member staff includes accountants and attorneys who draft new laws and budget proposals for lawmakers, as well as do research for them on various subjects.
Smith was the first accountant to head the agency that was established in 1945; most others have been lawyers.
John Bjornson, the agency's top attorney, says he will apply for the position. Allen Knudson, the council's top budget analyst, says he won't apply.
